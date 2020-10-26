Democrats create "Donald Trump Watch" website containing home addresses of Trump donors for Antifa, BLM to target

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett



Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 4 hours ago Sacha Baron Cohen on Donald Trump's Assessment: "I Don't Find You Funny Either" | THR News



Sacha Baron Cohen responded on social media Saturday to Donald Trump's assessment that the actor is creepy, phony and not funny. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:45 Published 7 hours ago Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally



A man at a Donald Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 26 and perfectly times Trump saying that he is working to have more and more products with the label “Made in the USA" while displa Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this