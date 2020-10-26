Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democrats create "Donald Trump Watch" website containing home addresses of Trump donors for Antifa, BLM to target

NaturalNews.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Left-wingers are once again showing their unique brand of love and tolerance for the opposition by launching a new website that doxes everyone in the country who contributed money to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, sharing their home addresses online. Known as “Donald Trump Watch,” the site features an unsightly image of Trump grimacing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Sacha Baron Cohen on Donald Trump's Assessment: "I Don't Find You Funny Either" | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen on Donald Trump's Assessment: "I Don't Find You Funny Either" | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen responded on social media Saturday to Donald Trump's assessment that the actor is creepy, phony and not funny.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:45Published
Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally [Video]

Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 26 and perfectly times Trump saying that he is working to have more and more products with the label “Made in the USA" while displa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this