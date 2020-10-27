Global  
 

FCC to release Section 230 clarifications following Big Tech censorship of New York Post story

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it would clarify Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 after social media giants censored two New York Post articles. Section 230 currently gives special immunities to Big Tech companies that exempt them from liability arising when they take down content on their platforms....
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Who the hell elected you?' Senators grill tech CEOs

'Who the hell elected you?' Senators grill tech CEOs 07:20

 A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content quickly turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies but also attacked each other.

