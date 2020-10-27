FCC to release Section 230 clarifications following Big Tech censorship of New York Post story Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

(Natural News) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it would clarify Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 after social media giants censored two New York Post articles. Section 230 currently gives special immunities to Big Tech companies that exempt them from liability arising when they take down content on their platforms.... 👓 View full article

