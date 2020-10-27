"I refuse to work for this socialist city council" – Seattle police resigning in droves due to city's anti-police environment Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

(Natural News) A significant number of officers in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are resigning, with many of them citing their main reason being their refusal to be caught in the crossfire of the city’s anti-police agenda and to work with a “socialist city council.” Media outlets in Seattle were recently able to obtain over 175 pages worth of... 👓 View full article

