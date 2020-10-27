Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"I refuse to work for this socialist city council" – Seattle police resigning in droves due to city's anti-police environment

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) A significant number of officers in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are resigning, with many of them citing their main reason being their refusal to be caught in the crossfire of the city’s anti-police agenda and to work with a “socialist city council.” Media outlets in Seattle were recently able to obtain over 175 pages worth of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One shot dead after clash during Durga puja procession in Bihar's Munger [Video]

One shot dead after clash during Durga puja procession in Bihar's Munger

One person was killed and several were injured after police allegedly opened fire following ruckus during a procession of Goddess Durga on October 26 in Bihar's Munger. The police claimed that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published
Man's Body Washes Ashore In Ocean City, Maryland [Video]

Man's Body Washes Ashore In Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City Police are investigating Tuesday morning after a body washed ashore.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published
Vandals Smash Glass, Spray Paint Walls At University City Police Substation [Video]

Vandals Smash Glass, Spray Paint Walls At University City Police Substation

Vandals hit the University City police substation at 40th and Chestnut Streets Monday night.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:10Published

Tweets about this