|
CCP takes advantage of Hunter Biden firm to take control over major swaths of American real estate
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) While former Vice President Joe Biden was getting cash and equity kickbacks from his son’s crooked business deals with foreign governments, a Chinese company with deep CCP ties was strategically positioning their team to take advantage of Hunter Biden’s firm so they could ultimately take control over major swaths of American real estate....
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this