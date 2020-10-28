Texas 'ballot chaser' pressures voter to change vote from Cornyn to Hegar: 'That's my job' … 'I can honestly say I'm bringing at least 7,000 votes to the polls'
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Ballot Chaser Raquel Rodriguez: “I could go to jail. I’m a little apprehensive to tell anybody what I’m f#cking doing, you know what I’m saying?” Rodriguez: “You [voter] said you’re voting straight Democrat per our conversation… ’cause that’s what you want to do, correct?” Rodriguez: I drop off bundles of ballots at different post offices...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been..