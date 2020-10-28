Alert: President Macron announces new national lockdown in France from Friday, but says schools will stay open

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anti-France protests spread globally



Anger is growing in Muslim nations against French President Emmanuel Macron - with new protests in Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:12 Published 2 hours ago European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears



European stocks tumbled Wednesday on growing fears that France faces a new national lockdown. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 9 hours ago Moment cops storm church and order worshippers to leave in Wales 'firebreak'



A church service was broken up by police after worshippers were told they were breaking strict coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales.Officers entered the New Hope Community Church in Llanrumney, Cardiff,.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 02:49 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Macron announces new national lockdown in France French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago





Tweets about this