Alert: President Macron announces new national lockdown in France from Friday, but says schools will stay open

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.
A church service was broken up by police after worshippers were told they were breaking strict coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales.Officers entered the New Hope Community Church in Llanrumney, Cardiff,..