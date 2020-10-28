Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alert: President Macron announces new national lockdown in France from Friday, but says schools will stay open

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — President Macron announces new national lockdown in France from Friday, but says schools will stay open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Macron announces new national lockdown in France

Macron announces new national lockdown in France 00:35

 French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anti-France protests spread globally [Video]

Anti-France protests spread globally

Anger is growing in Muslim nations against French President Emmanuel Macron - with new protests in Bangladesh, Iran and Pakistan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:12Published
European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears [Video]

European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears

European stocks tumbled Wednesday on growing fears that France faces a new national lockdown. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Moment cops storm church and order worshippers to leave in Wales 'firebreak' [Video]

Moment cops storm church and order worshippers to leave in Wales 'firebreak'

A church service was broken up by police after worshippers were told they were breaking strict coronavirus lockdown rules in Wales.Officers entered the New Hope Community Church in Llanrumney, Cardiff,..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Macron announces new national lockdown in France

 French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this