Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus in video

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian says she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed Wednesday in a sneak peek clip of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The bedridden Kardashian spoke in the video with a hoarse voice.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” she said in the teaser of the episode, which was filmed months ago. A teaser in September showed Kardashian being tested for the virus.

“I have been in my room,” she continued. “It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West, drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic. She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked.

Kardashian West said in the post that “after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island."
Khloe Kardashian Coronavirus Struggle Revealed On KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip: ‘It Was Really Bad’

 Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year. The Good American founder, 36, confirmed the news during a newly released clip to promote...
Radar Online

Khloé Kardashian reveals positive coronavirus test in ‘KUWTK’ sneak peek

 Kardashian confirms she had the novel virus earlier this year in a selfie-style video recording which is featured in Thursday's episode of “Keeping Up With the...
FOXNews.com


