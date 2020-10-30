|
Seeing red: Why Manitoba is running out of time to impose more restrictions on Winnipeg
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
If Manitoba is planning to take more drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19, the window of opportunity is closing faster than a drive-thru window on a blustery night. This is partly because of increasing demands on the health-care system — and partly because the calendar demands action now and not in the middle of the Christmas holiday season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this