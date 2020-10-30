Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seeing red: Why Manitoba is running out of time to impose more restrictions on Winnipeg

CBC.ca Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
If Manitoba is planning to take more drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19, the window of opportunity is closing faster than a drive-thru window on a blustery night. This is partly because of increasing demands on the health-care system — and partly because the calendar demands action now and not in the middle of the Christmas holiday season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this