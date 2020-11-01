Turkish politician in Erdogan's party dies from virus Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





Burhan Kuzu, 65, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since Oct. 17, the country’s health minister tweeted. He passed away Sunday.



A constitutional lawyer and a founding member of the governing Justice and Development Party, Kuzu served in parliament four times.



Two senior officials close to Turkey’s leader — presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu — tweeted on Saturday that they had contracted COVID-19. Both said they were doing well. Soylu was in a hospital.



