Trump delivers on his promise, posts video of Biden criticizing fracking: 'Here you go,' Joe
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () (Natural News) President Donald Trump delivered on his promise to post a video of Joe Biden expressing his negative views on fracking, highlighting the montage shortly after the second and final presidential debate concluded on Thursday night. (Article by Hannah Bleau republished from Breitbart.com) “Here you go @JoeBiden!” Trump tweeted alongside a video featuring both...
Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..