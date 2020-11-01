Global  
 

Trump delivers on his promise, posts video of Biden criticizing fracking: 'Here you go,' Joe

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020
(Natural News) President Donald Trump delivered on his promise to post a video of Joe Biden expressing his negative views on fracking, highlighting the montage shortly after the second and final presidential debate concluded on Thursday night. (Article by Hannah Bleau republished from Breitbart.com) “Here you go @JoeBiden!” Trump tweeted alongside a video featuring both...
