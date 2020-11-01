Trump delivers on his promise, posts video of Biden criticizing fracking: 'Here you go,' Joe

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency



Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 1 hour ago World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on election win



World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 1 hour ago Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks



President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources ‘We Did It, Joe!’ Kamala Harris Posts Video of Her Victory Call with Biden Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted video of her celebratory call with President-elect Joe Biden immediately following the declaration of his victory over...

Mediaite 8 hours ago



