Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration releases plan to allow Medicare to cover cost of coronavirus vaccination

NaturalNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Trump administration promises that seniors and people in private health insurance plans will be among those who won’t be charged for getting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. This is to ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated once a shot becomes available. Under a plan announced on Oct. 28, Wednesday,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: The Trump Administration Claimed That Billie Eilish Is “Destroying the Country”

The Trump Administration Claimed That Billie Eilish Is “Destroying the Country” 00:59

 That’s a lot of power for an 18-year-old.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters [Video]

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel [Video]

Trump's 'Dr. Herd Immunity' Gives Interview To Russian Propaganda TV Channel

Radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas has no qualifications or experience in public health, epidemiology, or infectious diseases. A top adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, Atlas..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic [Video]

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published