New Canadian bill would criminalize Christian teaching on sexuality

NaturalNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Update 10-30-20: Members of Parliament voted 305-7 in favor of Bill C-6. It now moves to the House of Commons. (Article  by Brandon T. Ward republished from WorldEventsAndTheBible.com) The government of Canada is becoming more Communist than Socialist at this point. If a new bill, C-6 becomes law, parents could be subject to ‘criminal prosecution’...
