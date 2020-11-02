Associated Press sides with violent Muslim terrorists, says French people deserve to be beheaded Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

(Natural News) The Associated Press (AP) is now siding with religiously-motivated Muslim terrorists and justifying the beheading of Christians in France and abroad. On Thursday October 29, a Tunisian Muslim beheaded an elderly Christian woman and two other innocent Christians at a church in Nice. The religiously-motivated Muslim terrorist shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest)... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

