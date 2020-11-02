Global  
 

Drug maker Eli Lilly strikes $375 million deal with US government for COVID-19 antibody treatment

NaturalNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020
(Natural News) American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly has agreed to supply the U.S. government with its experimental COVID-19 antibody medication. The company announced Oct. 28 that it will provide an initial 300,000 vials of the bamlanivimab antibody-drug amounting to $375 million, contingent on emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Eli...
