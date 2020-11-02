Project Veritas infiltrates "ballot chasing" ring targeting senior citizens in Texas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Adopt a Senior’ celebrates class of 2020!



Senior year is supposed to be filled with once-in-a-lifetime memories, but so many graduates are missing out on celebrations like prom and traditional graduation ceremonies amid the pandemic. That’s.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:42 Published on October 10, 2020 GOP Gov. Shuts Down Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is going to shut down absentee ballot drop-off locations across the state, leaving only one site per county. This decision will make it harder for senior citizens and.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:55 Published on October 2, 2020 Parking Lot Bingo Allows Senior Citizens To Play COVID Safe Activity



COVID-19 has led to more isolation for all of us and senior citizens are finding themselves more shut in than ever now. But a Coon Rapids senior center found a unique way to let seniors safely.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:47 Published on September 28, 2020