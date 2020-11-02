Hunter Biden had links with questionable personalities during his father's tenure

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep



Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption. Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 1 day ago Joe Biden defends son Hunter at final presidential debate, amid Giuliani allegations



Joe Biden said "not one single, solitary thing was out of line" with his and his son Hunter Biden's dealings with Ukraine. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Ex-Hunter Biden associate claims evidence against Biden family



A former business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter said on Thursday (October 22) that he was turning devices over to the FBI with evidence to support allegations.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this