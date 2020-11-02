Global  
 

Hunter Biden had links with questionable personalities during his father's tenure

NaturalNews.com Monday, 2 November 2020
(Natural News) A report by two Republican senators showed that Hunter Biden had links to questionable personalities during the tenure of his father Joe Biden as the vice president. The Sept. 23 report authored by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) outlined the Biden family’s involvement in “a vast financial network that connected...
