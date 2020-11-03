Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How can you be healthy if you're not treated fairly? Why health care in Labrador is changing

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Labrador-Grenfell Health is working with Indigenous groups to improve cultural sensitivity at its health centres in a bid to improve health care for Indigenous people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Health care workers help patients vote from the hospital

Health care workers help patients vote from the hospital 02:08

 Health care workers at Boulder Community Health help their patients vote from the hospital.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Karen Lynch Becomes CEO Of CVS [Video]

Karen Lynch Becomes CEO Of CVS

CVS Health named Aetna President Karen Lynch as the company's new CEO. She will become CEO in February 2021. CVS Health ranks fifth on the Fortune 500, the company will become the largest one led by a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:26Published
Here's What to Do if Your Past Trauma Is Affecting Your Mental Health, According to a Trauma Expert [Video]

Here's What to Do if Your Past Trauma Is Affecting Your Mental Health, According to a Trauma Expert

The founder of Latinx Therapy talks mental health, her heritage, and growing up in a home that didn’t believe in therapy.

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 01:02Published
Struggling With Mental Health? // Alleviant Health Center [Video]

Struggling With Mental Health? // Alleviant Health Center

Alleviant Health Center focuses in on helping people overcome the causes of mood disorders. Request an appointment today at Alleviant.com!

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:23Published