How can you be healthy if you're not treated fairly? Why health care in Labrador is changing
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Labrador-Grenfell Health is working with Indigenous groups to improve cultural sensitivity at its health centres in a bid to improve health care for Indigenous people.
