Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philly man shot by police has extensive criminal history – including punching his mother in the face, threatening to shoot a woman

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Black Lives Matter rioters in Philadelphia are destroying the city in the name of a man with a sordid criminal past. Walter Wallace Jr., the African American man who was fatally shot by police officers after he ran at them while brandishing a knife, was known to have an extensive criminal record. He assaulted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Family Distraught After Man Is Shot, Wounded By Police In Dolton

Family Distraught After Man Is Shot, Wounded By Police In Dolton 02:20

 Police shot a 19-year-old man multiple times in Dolton after they said he reached for a weapon, but the man’s mother said he told her police just “came at” him. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Man snatches chain from woman in broad daylight in Greater Noida [Video]

Watch: Man snatches chain from woman in broad daylight in Greater Noida

A man snatched chain worn by woman in Beta 2 police station area in Greater Noida on Nov 02. The accused was supported by another man in executing the robbery. The incident was happened when the woman..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Police: Man Killed In Overnight Shooting, Another Injured In Morning Shooting [Video]

Police: Man Killed In Overnight Shooting, Another Injured In Morning Shooting

A man was killed in an overnight shooting and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning, Baltimore police said.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Police: Fontana Man Posed As 16-Year-Old Boy To Talk To Teen Girls On Snapchat, Kik, Tik Tok [Video]

Police: Fontana Man Posed As 16-Year-Old Boy To Talk To Teen Girls On Snapchat, Kik, Tik Tok

Police say a Fontana man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography has been posing as a 16-year-old boy to talk to underage girls on several social media outlets. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:51Published