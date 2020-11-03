Philly man shot by police has extensive criminal history – including punching his mother in the face, threatening to shoot a woman

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Man snatches chain from woman in broad daylight in Greater Noida



A man snatched chain worn by woman in Beta 2 police station area in Greater Noida on Nov 02. The accused was supported by another man in executing the robbery. The incident was happened when the woman.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Police: Man Killed In Overnight Shooting, Another Injured In Morning Shooting



A man was killed in an overnight shooting and another man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning, Baltimore police said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago Police: Fontana Man Posed As 16-Year-Old Boy To Talk To Teen Girls On Snapchat, Kik, Tik Tok



Police say a Fontana man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography has been posing as a 16-year-old boy to talk to underage girls on several social media outlets. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:51 Published 3 days ago