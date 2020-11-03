Far left Twitter identifies only 7 approved outlets to announce presidential election results — EVERYONE ELSE WILL BE FLAGGED
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () (Natural News) Twitter has waged a jihad against conservatives and a jihad against the truth since Donald Trump won the election in 2016. (Article by Jim Hoft republished from TheGatewayPundit.com) Since that time, it has been well documented that Twitter has silenced, censored and banned conservative content. Meanwhile, violent content and threats by radical far...
According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results. According to Axios, Joe Biden's team...