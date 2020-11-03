Global  
 

Biden family’s China ties date back decades to Joe Biden’s term as senator

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020
(Natural News) Both former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden have long maintained ties with China. The elder Biden has championed more engagement with China ever since he was a senator representing Delaware. On the other hand, the younger Biden has been involved with a Chinese state-backed equity firm that’s made a range...
