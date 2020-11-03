Global  
 

France, Germany impose fresh lockdowns in the face of resurgent coronavirus cases

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020
(Natural News) In the face of rising Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the governments of both France and Germany have imposed new restrictions in the hopes of stemming a record increase in infections. In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced a new, one-month national lockdown. Meanwhile, in Germany, both federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday to...
 Following new lockdowns in France and Germany, England also announced new nationwide restrictions, including shutting down restaurants and non-essential retail businesses, for four weeks in hopes of improving conditions by the Christmas holiday.

