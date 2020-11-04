'I am terrified': Winnipeg doctor with COVID-19 calls for backup in fight against pandemic
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Owen Mooney is a fit, front-line doctor who had been fighting the coronavirus in Winnipeg hospital wards with patients with COVID-19, but never expected that the virus would knock him out cold.
Owen Mooney is a fit, front-line doctor who had been fighting the coronavirus in Winnipeg hospital wards with patients with COVID-19, but never expected that the virus would knock him out cold.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this