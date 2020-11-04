Researchers Use AI to Detect COVID-19 in Coughs

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Artificial intelligence is being employed to detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed an AI model that can distinguish people with COVID-19 who have no symptoms from healthy people with 100% accuracy, simply...
Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death compared to those who were not taking aspirin, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Maryland School...