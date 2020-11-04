Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Researchers Use AI to Detect COVID-19 in Coughs

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Artificial intelligence is being employed to detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed an AI model that can distinguish people with COVID-19 who have no symptoms from healthy people with 100% accuracy, simply...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients 01:22

 Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death compared to those who were not taking aspirin, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Maryland School...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Study: You Can Have COVID-19-Fighting Antibodies Without Ever Having COVID-19 [Video]

Study: You Can Have COVID-19-Fighting Antibodies Without Ever Having COVID-19

British researchers have made a somewhat surprising discovery about how someone's body can fight COVID-19, even if they'd never had the virus. After catching the common cold, some people--especially..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Nasal Spray May Prevent COVID-19 Infections, Research Suggests [Video]

Nasal Spray May Prevent COVID-19 Infections, Research Suggests

According to Yahoo! Finance, researchers at Columbia University have developed a nasal spray that was tested on ferrets and a 3D model of human lungs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
COVID-19 Vaccines May Need To Be Released Regularly To Fight New Strains [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccines May Need To Be Released Regularly To Fight New Strains

Researchers working to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 must consider a few things. The inevitable mutation of the virus is one of the most important considerations, says UPI. They must also..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published