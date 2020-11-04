Global  
 

Fox News jumps the gun and falsely projects Biden the winner of Arizona, as Trump makes significant ground in late push

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) In order to give the impression that Joe Biden was doing well in the 2020 election, Fox News jumped the gun and projected Joe Biden the winner of Arizona with only a small percentage of votes counted. Fox’s projection gave the impression that the Biden campaign was gaining momentum, flipping states that Trump...
News video: Biden Secures First Election Day Victory With All 5 Votes in Dixville Notch, NH

Biden Secures First Election Day Victory With All 5 Votes in Dixville Notch, NH 01:00

 According to Fox News, Biden won all five votes in the New Hampshire township, which tallies its results after midnight.

