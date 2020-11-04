Fox News jumps the gun and falsely projects Biden the winner of Arizona, as Trump makes significant ground in late push
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () (Natural News) In order to give the impression that Joe Biden was doing well in the 2020 election, Fox News jumped the gun and projected Joe Biden the winner of Arizona with only a small percentage of votes counted. Fox’s projection gave the impression that the Biden campaign was gaining momentum, flipping states that Trump...
With votes still being counted in a number of battleground states, including Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits to halt the ballot counting. Michael George reports from Biden..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:30Published