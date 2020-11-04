Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP calls Michigan, Wisconsin for Biden, but margins of "victory" are much SMALLER than the ballot dump FRAUD that took place in the middle of the night

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) The AP and other news organizations are now calling Michigan and Wisconsin for Biden, but it’s all part of a media gaslighting operation to try to add credibility to the Dems’ massive vote fraud that took place last night at around 4 am. In Wisconsin, Biden is now “leading” by only 20,534 votes....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count 02:11

 Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Biden says he's 'confident' in victory, speaks to unity as votes continue to be counted [Video]

Biden says he's 'confident' in victory, speaks to unity as votes continue to be counted

Biden calls for unity during his speech in Wilmington, Delaware. Votes are still being counted in states across the country.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:39Published
Joe Biden speaks about state of presidential race [Video]

Joe Biden speaks about state of presidential race

Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday afternoon about the state of the presidential election.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 06:29Published

Tweets about this

lyndahdonati

lynda vs llyrra RT @kylegriffin1: The Biden campaign calls the Trump camp's demands for a recount in Wisconsin "pathetic." "Plain and simple, Donald Trump… 10 seconds ago

theunknownm4n

The unknown man RT @nuicemedia: New York Times calls Michigan (16) and Wisconsin (10) for Biden although margins are very small, 1.2% and 0.6% respectively… 2 minutes ago

CynthiaLGregor3

Cynthia L Gregory RT @MollyNagle3: NEW: Biden campaign Spox @AndrewBatesNC responds to Trump calls for recount in WI, lawsuits: "This is not the behavior of… 2 minutes ago

SerenePing808

ping RT @rolandsmartin: BREAKING NEWS: @AP calls Wisconsin for @JoeBiden. If Biden wins Michigan, and holds onto Arizona and Nevada, he's POTUS.… 6 minutes ago