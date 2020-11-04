AP calls Michigan, Wisconsin for Biden, but margins of "victory" are much SMALLER than the ballot dump FRAUD that took place in the middle of the night
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () (Natural News) The AP and other news organizations are now calling Michigan and Wisconsin for Biden, but it’s all part of a media gaslighting operation to try to add credibility to the Dems’ massive vote fraud that took place last night at around 4 am. In Wisconsin, Biden is now “leading” by only 20,534 votes....
Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount....