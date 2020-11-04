Global  
 

OBVIOUS FRAUD: Seven Milwaukee wards reporting more votes than total registered voters

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) An incredible miracle for the Democrats has occurred in Milwaukee, Wisc., where seven wards are reporting vote totals that exceed the total number of registered voters. Wards 234, 269, 272, 273, 274, 277, and 312 all inexplicably saw voter turnout that exceeded the total number of registered voters, while dozens upon dozens of...
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Voters who vanished in 2016 could play role in 2020 contest

Voters who vanished in 2016 could play role in 2020 contest 02:50

 In the last presidential election, Donald Trump won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. That's half the number of voters in the city of Milwaukee who vanished for the 2016 election. One of the things that could tip this year's race is if those voters come back.

Uncertainty Of Election Weighs On Voters [Video]

Uncertainty Of Election Weighs On Voters

More than 24 hours have passed since the polls closed and states are still tallying up the votes. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:52Published
Viral post claiming Wisconsin had more votes than registered voters is false, WEC says [Video]

Viral post claiming Wisconsin had more votes than registered voters is false, WEC says

On Wednesday morning, there was a rumor floating around that there were more ballots cast in Wisconsin than registered voters. As it turns out, that claim is false.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:59Published
Sean Hannity Falsely Claimed Ilhan Omar Engaged In Voter Fraud [Video]

Sean Hannity Falsely Claimed Ilhan Omar Engaged In Voter Fraud

Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity has pushed another baseless claim/ He has stated that Rep. Ilhan Omar engaged in voter fraud on Election Day. Omar's tweet about same-day voter registration was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

