OBVIOUS FRAUD: Seven Milwaukee wards reporting more votes than total registered voters
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () (Natural News) An incredible miracle for the Democrats has occurred in Milwaukee, Wisc., where seven wards are reporting vote totals that exceed the total number of registered voters. Wards 234, 269, 272, 273, 274, 277, and 312 all inexplicably saw voter turnout that exceeded the total number of registered voters, while dozens upon dozens of...
In the last presidential election, Donald Trump won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. That's half the number of voters in the city of Milwaukee who vanished for the 2016 election. One of the things that could tip this year's race is if those voters come back.