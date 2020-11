The top things Americans are looking forward to and dreading about winter



Half of Americans are afraid they'll suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder since the pandemic will keep them at home, according to new research. Four in five believe they suffered from Seasonal.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 4 hours ago

Sir Patrick Vallance: Restrictions have undoubtedly reduced rate of Covid-19 in England



England's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says the restrictionsimposed on several regions in England may have helped steer the country awayfrom worrying predictions made in September. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago