BREAKING: Intelligence expert Steve Pieczenik claims 2020 election was a "sophisticated sting operation" that has trapped the Democrats in the most massive criminal election fraud in history... details
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () (Natural News) As a guest on InfoWars’ War Room with Owen Shroyer today, intelligence expert Steve Pieczenik declared that the 2020 election was set up by Trump’s people as a “sophisticated sting operation” to trap the Democrats and the Biden crime family in irrefutable criminal fraud. The original video is found at this Banned.video link....
As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe Biden's Democrats of fraud, declared that he would go to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of...