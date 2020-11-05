Rudy Giuliani vows to 'expose corruption' and 'voter fraud' by Democrats in PA

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump claims victory, says 'will go to SC' | Oneindia News



As all eyes remains fixed on who will win the nail-biting US Presidential Polls 2020, US President Donald Trump claimed early Wednesday that he had already won the US election and, accusing rival Joe.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:31 Published 2 days ago Everything you need to know about President Trump's 'voter fraud' election speech



President Trump claimed he had won the 2020 election and threatened to halt the counting of legally cast absentee ballots he described as a 'fraud.' Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:31 Published 2 days ago President Trump prematurely declares victory: 'We want all voting to stop'



President Trump tells a crowd of supporters that "we did win this election," while accusing Democrats of voter fraud. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:31 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this