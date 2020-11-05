Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani vows to 'expose corruption' and 'voter fraud' by Democrats in PA

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Rudy Giuliani has vowed to “expose the corruption of the Democratic Party” by lifting the lid on alleged “voter fraud” in Pennsylvania. (Article by Jay Greenberg republished from NeonNettle.com) The former New York City mayor is on the ground conducting investigations in PA following allegations of discrepancies in the vote count for the state. President Donald Trump sent Giuliani and...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another 00:40

 President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far, none contain any such allegations. Four of them are about the vote-counting process. The other one...

