Quebec promises diversity training for health-care workers in wake of Joyce Echaquan's death
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, Ian Lafrenière is hoping to rebuild the province's relationship with Indigenous communities, starting with a $15-million cultural-safety training plan for health-care workers.
