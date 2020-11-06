Peak Prosperity’s Chris Martenson has come to the realization that Big Pharma is EVIL and lockdowns are part of a socialist takeover Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

(Natural News) Brilliant mind and co-founder of Peak Prosperity, Chris Martenson, has come to the realization that Big Pharma is controlling the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) narrative, as lifesaving knowledge is withheld from the public. In his latest piece, “We Are Pawns in A Bigger Game Than We Realize: Understanding the coming ‘Great Reset’” Martenson concludes... 👓 View full article

