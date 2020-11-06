Exposure to air pollution linked to memory loss equal to at least 10 EXTRA YEARS of aging, caution researchers
Friday, 6 November 2020 () (Natural News) It turns out, breathing in polluted air doesn’t just negatively affect lung function. It may impair memory, too. In a recent study, researchers from the University of Warwick in the UK found that people living in some of the most polluted districts of England have significantly poorer memory than people living in cleaner places. Their findings...
