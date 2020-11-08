Global  
 

60 arrested in New York as anti-Trump protest turns violent

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) At least 60 people were arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after an anti-Trump march escalated into a violent clash between the demonstrators and New York Police Department (NYPD) bicycle officers. The demonstrators marched through the New York City borough to demand that every vote be counted as the country waits anxiously for the outcome of...
