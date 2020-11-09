Global  
 

Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases pass 50 million

BBC News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
More than 1.25 million coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, Johns Hopkins university says.
 As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, another grim milestone has been breached, Global coronavirus infections exceeded 50 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with a second wave of the virus in the past 30 days accounting for a quarter of the total. October was the worst month for the...

