Asia Today: Sri Lanka to strictly enforce virus regulations Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police will strictly enforce mask and social distancing requirements and punish violators starting Monday as other anti-virus measures are eased to reduce the economic pain.



Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said 120 people have been arrested for failing to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public places during the last 10 days. Coronavirus rules introduced last month carry a penalty of a $54 fine, six months' imprisonment or both.



“From today onwards, we will strictly enforce this law and will arrest those who defy these rules,” Rohana said.



Passenger trains resumed operating after nearly two weeks and the government lifted a curfew that had been in effect in the capital, Colombo, and its suburbs. Only pockets where infections are high will remain under isolation with no one permitted to enter or leave the area.



The government said the coronavirus threat hasn’t subsided, but the region must be opened up because the economy can’t sustain a continued closure.



Sri Lanka has counted 13,929 COVID-19 patients with 35 deaths since the pandemic began. Both figures have been increasing because of two recent clusters that account for more than 9,900 of the total infections.



In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:



Cambodians are marking their Independence Day holiday, but new coronavirus restrictions are keeping them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues which have been ordered shut until further notice. Students in the capital, Phnom Penh, and the satellite town of Kandal will not be returning to schools on Tuesday because they have been ordered shut for two weeks. The restrictions were issued because Hungary’s foreign minister tested positive for... 👓 View full article

