North Fork Country Club's liquor license suspended after 'super-spreader' wedding Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Cutchogue country club hosted the wedding on Oct. 17 with 113 guests, more than double the legal limit, and it led to at least 34 COVID-19 infections, the governor said. 👓 View full article

