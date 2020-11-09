Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'

Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of “Obamacare” on Tuesday, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability — whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest.



But what’s at stake has real-world consequences for just about every American, as well as the health care industry, a major source of jobs and tax revenues. Whether the Affordable Care Act stays, goes, or is significantly changed, will affect the way life is lived in the U.S.



The argument against the law from the Trump administration and conservative states is that the 10-year-old statute was rendered unconstitutional in its entirety when Congress dialed down to zero a penalty on those remaining uninsured. The court has shifted solidly to the political right under President Donald Trump. Here's a look at some of what's at stake if the opponents of the law prevail:



COVID-19 A NEW PRE-EXISTING CONDITION



Before the ACA, insurers could turn a person down for an individual policy, or charge them more, based on their medical history. The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that about 54 million working-age adults have health issues that would have made them “uninsurable” before former President Barack Obama's signature law.



Tens of millions more have issues that could have led to higher premiums. Female gender was one, as insurers routinely charged women more.



COVID-19 would become America's newest pre-existing condition, for more than 10 million people who have tested positive so far.



Under the ACA, a coronavirus case cannot be used to deny someone coverage or charge them more. If Obamacare is gone, that becomes a real question.



Trump promised to always protect people with preexisting conditions, but never said how...