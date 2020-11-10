How a Brazil samba school shimmied from Carnival to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The sultry heat of the Southern Hemisphere’s summer will soon be rolling into Rio de Janeiro. In a normal year, the air would whisper into Dr. Wille Baracho's ear:



Carnival is coming.



In a normal year, Baracho's organization — the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school — would already be a hive of preparation for the coming Carnival. Busy-fingered seamstresses churning out costumes for more than 1,500 paraders. Hundreds of welders, carpenters, electricians, foam sculptors and painters fashioning floats. And each Friday night, the school’s members dancing through the Vila Vintem favela, belting out the year’s anthem.



But this is not a normal year. For the first time in more than a century, the upcoming season's Carnival has been canceled.



In the country with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll, there was fear that one of the world’s biggest parties — with its thronging masses of flesh pressed against sweaty flesh — would become the superspreader event to top them all.



Still, Unidos de Padre Miguel didn't shut down.



Instead, led by a doctor who watched COVID-19 wreak havoc in a hospital ward, the school marshalled its considerable energy to fight the pandemic in one of Rio’s most populous slums — sewing medical gowns and masks for public hospitals, distributing food kits to the needy, doing coronavirus screenings.



The virus was coursing through Rio, threatening its 6.7 million residents, almost one quarter of whom live in favelas like Vila Vintem. Experts worried that the dense neighborhoods would become hotbeds for contagion, pushing the public health system’s capacity past its breaking point.



Once again, one of Rio’s underserved communities pulled together rather than waiting for help from authorities that arrives late,... 👓 View full article

