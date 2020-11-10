Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study: Masks Don't Hamper Workouts

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
If you want to work out while wearing a cloth face mask, a new study says you can do it safely. Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada found that wearing a triple-layer cloth face mask during a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19

Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19 01:19

 Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19 . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the announcement on Tuesday. Previously, the CDC suggested that the main benefit of wearing a mask was to prevent coronavirus-positive individuals from spreading...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Study says face masks do not effect lungs during exercise [Video]

Study says face masks do not effect lungs during exercise

A new study that came out says that wearing mask wont effect your workout.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
WVU Researchers Partner With CDC For Mask Study [Video]

WVU Researchers Partner With CDC For Mask Study

Student researchers at West Virginia University and the CDC are conducting a study on how many people are wearing masks. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more from Morgantown.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:28Published