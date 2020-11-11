Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario reports 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, another record high

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
or the first time during the current resurgence of the novel coronavirus, Peel Region clocked the most cases at 468, while Toronto had 384 and York Region 180, as well as 63 in Durham Region and 62 in Hamilton. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: A record number of new cases across the nation

A record number of new cases across the nation 02:07

 The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact most of the nation. A record number of new cases reported again with more than 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 in the US yesterday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

15,415 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record For Illinois [Video]

15,415 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Record For Illinois

Illinois continues to smash coronavirus records on a near-daily basis, with more than 15,000 new cases reported on Friday. Hospitalizations and testing also hit record levels. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:28Published
Indiana COVID Count [Video]

Indiana COVID Count

Indiana reported 6,654 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, shattering the previous record for daily cases, while also reaching a new record for hospitalizations statewide.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:15Published
State Hits New Highs Again For Daily COVID-19 Cases [Video]

State Hits New Highs Again For Daily COVID-19 Cases

Public health officials reported 12,702 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois on Thursday, the third day in a row Illinois has set a new daily case count record. Illinois also reported a..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

RECORD CASES: Douglas County reports 565 new cases, yet another record high

 On Friday, a yet another new record was set in Douglas County for new COVID-19 cases.
Upworthy Also reported by •Zee NewsCTV News

The Latest: New Delhi's new virus cases hit record high

 NEW DELHI — India has reported 45,903 new coronavirus cases, with its capital recording the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CBS News

CBS Evening News, November 11, 2020

 States impose new restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit record high; WWII pilot hits the skies to celebrate 100th birthday
CBS News