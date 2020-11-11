Global  
 

BREAKING: Project Veritas releases shocking recordings of federal agents trying to intimidate USPS whistleblower into recanting election fraud claim

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Project Veritas has released a video with USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins asserting that he did not recant his allegations of election fraud, a lie that was published by the Washington Post. (Natural News) (Article by Cassandra Fairbanks republished from TheGatewayPundit.com) Additionally, the organization posted recordings of federal agents attempting to coerce and intimidate Hopkins into recanting. RECORDING:...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim

Fox News Cut Away From White House Press Secretary After Fraud Claim 00:46

 Fox News cut away from Donald Trump’s campaign press conference, as allegations of voting fraud in the presidential election were outlined. During the broadcast on the Fox News channel, host Neil Cavuto cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during her statement on the...

