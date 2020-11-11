Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sidney Powell says nationwide election audit needed to expose widespread vote fraud

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) The time has come for every ballot cast in the 2020 election to be audited for legitimacy, says Sidney Powell, a key attorney working with the Trump campaign to get to the bottom of the vote fraud situation. Powell recently appeared on Mornings with Maria to discuss how ballot counting systems all across...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Election Officials From 45 States Tell the NYTimes What They Saw

Election Officials From 45 States Tell the NYTimes What They Saw 01:28

 The results of this election are clear. But for those still doubting a fair and free election, the New York Times asked election officials across the country for proof of widespread voter fraud.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Debunked: Dead voters’ ballots not evidence of widespread US election fraud [Video]

Debunked: Dead voters’ ballots not evidence of widespread US election fraud

Social media users have falsely claimed that US citizens cast extra votes using the identities of dead people in key swing states. Experts have told Euronews that there is no evidence of widespread..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:06Published
Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud [Video]

Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Nevada Attorney General rebukes Republicans claiming widespread voter fraud in 2020 election [Video]

Nevada Attorney General rebukes Republicans claiming widespread voter fraud in 2020 election

NEWS: The AG continues to claim there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nevada general election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:04Published