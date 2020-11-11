Sidney Powell says nationwide election audit needed to expose widespread vote fraud

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Debunked: Dead voters’ ballots not evidence of widespread US election fraud



Social media users have falsely claimed that US citizens cast extra votes using the identities of dead people in key swing states. Experts have told Euronews that there is no evidence of widespread.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:06 Published 1 day ago Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud



Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago Nevada Attorney General rebukes Republicans claiming widespread voter fraud in 2020 election



NEWS: The AG continues to claim there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nevada general election. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:04 Published 3 days ago