UPDATE: PA-based USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins comes forward and agrees to testify; whistleblower testifies late ballots back-dated for Nov. 3, Election Day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots



Federal Judge Orders USPS to Sweep Swing-State Facilities for Ballots. The decision was made by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday. Facilities in swing-state locations such as.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail



IT WAS 7:30 PM ON ELECTION NIGHT WHEN CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICERS SAY THEY STOPPED A U-S POSAL WORKER NEAR THE PEACE BRIDGE AFTER GETTING OFF THE 190 AT THE WRONG EXIT… Customs and.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:17 Published 6 days ago Lawsuit alleges USPS lost ballots and delivered them late



A hearing occurred just hours ago in federal court over ballots lost in the mail and whether the United States Postal Service did enough to find them before deadlines had passed. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:53 Published 1 week ago