Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eventbrite falsely claimed March for Trump was cancelled in sad attempt to reduce rally turnout

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) This Saturday, supporters of President Trump and other concerned citizens plan to participate in the March for Trump, which will begin at noon at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. and will conclude in front of the Supreme Court. The organizers of the event are expecting a strong showing of people who wish to...
1
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus? [Video]

Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus?

Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:48Published
Get Out The Vote Rally Ambridge Features Donald Trump. Jr. [Video]

Get Out The Vote Rally Ambridge Features Donald Trump. Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. headlined a Get Out The Vote rally in Beaver County on Friday. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more from the event.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
Buttigieg: Trump Leaving Omaha Supporters To Freeze Is 'A Great Metaphor' [Video]

Buttigieg: Trump Leaving Omaha Supporters To Freeze Is 'A Great Metaphor'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg weighed in on President Donald Trump's frantic pace of campaign rallies Wednesday on Fox News. Buttigieg told host Martha MacCallum that while..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published