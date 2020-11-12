Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci Says Cold Storage Can Hamper Distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

HNGN Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Fauci Says Cold Storage Can Hamper Distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineThe distribution of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE is preparing following the companies' announcement of successful interim data previously. However, it will not be made available to local pharmacies for the general public soon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Tennessee ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine within 24 to 48 hours of approval by FDA

Tennessee ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine within 24 to 48 hours of approval by FDA 01:22

 A COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in Tennessee in just 24 to 48 hours after approval from FDA, says top TN Department of Health official.

You Might Like