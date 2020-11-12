Fauci Says Cold Storage Can Hamper Distribution of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The distribution of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE is preparing following the companies' announcement of successful interim data previously. However, it will not be made available to local pharmacies for the general public soon.
The distribution of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE is preparing following the companies' announcement of successful interim data previously. However, it will not be made available to local pharmacies for the general public soon.
|
|
|
You Might Like