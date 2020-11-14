Lockdown may be looming for Ontario — but what that looks like isn't clear
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
As COVID-19 cases keep rising, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is "staring down the barrel of another lockdown." Others warn it's already inevitable, but what a lockdown looks like this time around isn't yet clear.
As COVID-19 cases keep rising, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is "staring down the barrel of another lockdown." Others warn it's already inevitable, but what a lockdown looks like this time around isn't yet clear.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources