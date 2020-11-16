HUGE: Powerhouse attorney Lin Wood files suit to declare entire Georgia election in 2020 null and void
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Donald Trump is hanging on to his reelection chances by a thread after the thoroughly corrupt ‘mainstream media’ prematurely declared Democratic rival Joe Biden the ‘president-elect’ in what is clearly the latest coup attempt against a president who has done more good for our country than the last three presidents combined. But because...
(Natural News) Donald Trump is hanging on to his reelection chances by a thread after the thoroughly corrupt ‘mainstream media’ prematurely declared Democratic rival Joe Biden the ‘president-elect’ in what is clearly the latest coup attempt against a president who has done more good for our country than the last three presidents combined. But because...
|
|
|
You Might Like