PROFITS OVER PEOPLE: California hospitals refused coronavirus patient transfers for financial reasons
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
(Natural News) Some large hospitals in Southern California delayed or outright refused to accept Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients based on their insurance status, leaving severely ill patients without care and adding to the strain on hospitals already overrun by the pandemic. The revelation comes from internal emails obtained by the Wall Street Journal from California’s...
(Natural News) Some large hospitals in Southern California delayed or outright refused to accept Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients based on their insurance status, leaving severely ill patients without care and adding to the strain on hospitals already overrun by the pandemic. The revelation comes from internal emails obtained by the Wall Street Journal from California’s...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources