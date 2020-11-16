Global  
 

The master antioxidant: Boost your intake of glutathione to lower your risk of some chronic health issues

(Natural News) If there’s an antioxidant the body needs more of, it’s glutathione. An antioxidant produced in cells, glutathione is composed largely of the amino acids glutamine, glycine and cysteine. Glutathione benefits the body by neutralizing free radicals, supporting the immune system and detoxifying the liver. It’s for these reasons that many experts call it the “master...
