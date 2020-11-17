New Pill Can Reduce Stroke, Heart Attack Risk 40 Percent
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () A single pill loaded with cholesterol and blood pressure medications can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke by as much as 40%, a new international study reports. The "polypill" containing three generic...
A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%. The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%. According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results...
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says up to 29% of all adults in the United States, or about 70 million people, have high cholesterol.
