New Pill Can Reduce Stroke, Heart Attack Risk 40 Percent

Newsmax Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A single pill loaded with cholesterol and blood pressure medications can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke by as much as 40%, a new international study reports. The "polypill" containing three generic...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'Polypill' Dramatically Cuts Risk For Heart Attack And Stroke By 40%

'Polypill' Dramatically Cuts Risk For Heart Attack And Stroke By 40% 00:32

 A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%. The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%. According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results...

