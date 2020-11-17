New Pill Can Reduce Stroke, Heart Attack Risk 40 Percent

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study: Statins Deliver More Bang For The Buck In The Elderly



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says up to 29% of all adults in the United States, or about 70 million people, have high cholesterol. In addition to lifestyle changes around diet and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago Americans 65+ are using THIS for the first time



As the pandemic has upended our everyday lives, it's also prompted many of us to try new ways of doing things. That applies to America's seniors as well, who have been making strides in using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago